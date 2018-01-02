How Jubilee is wrecking havoc in NASA

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has been accused of causing conflict in the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (NASA), reports say.

The opposition whose main parties include Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) and Ford Kenya have been fighting internal wrangles which is threatening to break it.

The fights came out in the public domain during nomination and appointment to important House committees and the election of members to the all-important East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Hell broke loose after members of the Odinga-led ODM, from coastal region, threatened to ditch the party claiming they had been shortchanged by their counterparts from Western Kenya who are close to their party leader.

Then there was the row of Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress party which claimed it had been shortchanged by ODM in the election of members to powerful parliamentary committees and even threatened to walk out of the coalition.

Then came Nasa CEO Norman Magaya who is a close ally of Mudavadi, accusing Mr Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga, of charging him out of the Eala position.

Oburu has now come out breathing fire and is now pointing an accusing finger at Jubilee Party which he says is behind the disagreements within the Opposition.

According to the legislator the ruling party had crafted an ingenious way of unanimously voting for ODM legislators to plum positions and later accusing it of discriminating other NASA affiliate parties.

According to him, all nominees of Nasa parties had an equal chance at available slots saying he was nominated by ODM while Magaya was nominated by his ANC party and that he had, like many other opposition leaders, wished that Magaya would be elected.

Oburu who is an elder brother of Raila Odinga, noted that Magaya’s candidature was opposed by Jubilee MPs who plotted to deny him the chance and then moved to accuse the Orange party of blocking his chances and fanning discord in the Opposition.

Mr Oginga accused Jubilee during an event in Siaya county saying were it not for the party, Magaya would be a member of Eala today.