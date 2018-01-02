Jubilee MPs slam Raila, Kalonzo over swearing-in plans

Members of Parliament from the ruling Jubilee Party this past Sunday (December 31, 2017), cautioned the National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders against swearing in their principals.

Led by controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and his Ainabkoi counterpart William Chepkut, the MPs said the swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka was unconstitutional.

The MPs asked the Opposition heads to let Kenyans move on with building the nation following the conclusion of the electioneering.

Kuria was speaking in Eldoret on New Year eve when he urged Kenyans to ignore Nasa’s swearing in plans which he termed as “empty threats”.

“Everyday NASA comes up with new threats…boycotts, demonstrations, people’s assemblies. Uhuru and Ruto want to embark on transforming this country and not politicking,” he noted.

Mr Chepkut echoed Kuria’s sentiments noting the President was duly elected by Kenyans during the October 26 repeat presidential poll, and that he is the President recognised by the Constitution.

Another group of MPs from Central Kenya who were part of mourners during the burial of the late Ruguru ward MCA Peter Weru, on Monday, December 18, dared the Opposition leader Raila Odinga to swear himself as he likes.

Led by Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, they promised to give the Nasa honcho a Bible to use during the contentious inauguration.

During his New Year message to the nation, Mr Odinga revealed that Nasa will unveil a program for civil disobedience, peaceful protests, non-cooperation with and resistance to an illegitimate regime within the first week of 2018.