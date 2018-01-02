Five dead in New Year accidents, just hours after Salgaa crash

Barely hours after scores of people died near the Salgaa blackspot in Nakuru County on Sunday, December 31, five more people were killed in two separate accidents in Sachang’wan just meters away.

Two more lost their lives in Kirinyaga and Tharaka-Nithi counties while several people sustained injuries in different road accidents.

In the first Nakuru crash which happened at 2am on Monday, January 1, 2018 near Sachang’wan trading centre, a truck transporting tea from Uganda to Mombasa port rammed a canter from behind and killed its loader on the spot.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the driver of the canter suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

In the second accident just metres away and which happened at 2pm, two men died while the third person was rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital in critical condition.

According to the assistant County Commissioner, Mr Peter Mutiso, the truck in the first incident developed break failure as it descended downhill hitting the canter from behind.

The second incident which occurred opposite General Service Unit (GSU) Jolly Farm Camp Unit involved a lorry which was coming from Eldoret whose brakes also failed and veered off the road and crashed pedestrians walking along the highway.

“According to the lorry driver, the steering locked and he was unable to control the truck before it veered off the road and knocked the pedestrians killing the two instantly,” said Mr Mutiso noted as quoted by the Nation.

In the Kirinyaga accidents, one person died and six others were seriously injured on New Year’s eve.

The survivors are nursing head, leg and hand injuries at Kimbimbi and Sagana hospitals where they were admitted.

In the first accident, a boda boda cyclist died on the spot after he was hit by a vehicle along the Embu-Makutano road. The driver of the vehicle heading to Kutus from Ngurubani reportedly lost control of the vehicle at Nyangati village and crashed into the cyclist.

In another accident, five people were injured after a matatu they were travelling in lost control and overturned several times.

The survivors were found trapped in the mangled vehicle by villagers who rescued and took them to the hospital even as a man got injured when his car overturned when travelling towards Nyeri. The motorist lost control of his car near Tana bridge.

In the neighbouring Tharaka-Nithi, Chuka Township Primary School head teacher died on Sunday night following a road accident near Chuka University. The man identified as Evansia Muthoni Kinyua and an unidentified man were found stuck in the wreckage of their car on Monday morning by travellers who took them to Chuka County Referral Hospital but the headteacher was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chuka OCPD Barasa Sayia said the victims who were going towards Meru town from Chuka collided head on with an oncoming vehicle heading to Nairobi at Kurugucha area a few metres from Chuka University.

The police boss added that the said driver of the other vehicle is on the run but they were pursuing him.