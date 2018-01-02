K24’s Ciru Muriuki mourns death of top radio presenter ex boyfriend

Jeremmy Odhiambo alias Saliva Vic died just moments before New Year

By
Joe Baraka
-
Ciru Muriuki
The Trend's Ciru Muriuki. /KENYATALK

The Kenyan entertainment scene has been thrown into mourning following the sudden passing on of a celebrated radio presenter.

The late Jeremmy Odhiambo alias Saliva Vic, formerly of Hits FM died hours to the New Year in mysterious circumstances.

Jeremmy Odhiambo_Saliva Vic
Hits FM presenter Jeremmy Odhiambo alias Saliva Vic. He died in mysterious circumstances just hours to New Year. PHOTO: COURTESY

The young radio host breathed his last on the night of Sunday, December 31, as the whole world ushered in the New Year.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that before meeting his death, Saliva Vic who had a stint at Homeboyz Radio, seemed stressed and depressed and that he did not want to hop into 2018 with the same burdens.

He died under mysterious circumstances as his lifeless body was found in his house barely hours to midnight.

News about Saliva Vic’s demise was first shared by K24 TV presenter Ciru Muriuki who also happens to be the deceased’s ex-lover.

The popular media lady took to social media to pen a touching post revealing some intimate stuff about the two.

”The last time we spoke on the phone,out of the blue, he told me how proud he was of me and that he loved me. He was a better friend to me than I was to him. The world just got a little darker. Rest well Vic. You have broken our hearts, but you’re free now. I love you.” Ms Muriuki said in part.

Ciru_ex_FB
CIRU MURIUKI | FACEBOOK

Saliva Vic was brother to yet another popular radio personality and actor Nick Ndeda.

Zipo.co.ke wishes Saliva Vic’s family and friends strength during this difficult time.

