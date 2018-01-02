Curvaceous Grace Msalame is off the market

The ex TV presenter is engaged

Former television presenter and TV station exec, Grace Msalame, has ushered the new year with a bang.

The endowed lady that gives Team Mafisi sleepless nights, left the same group counting losses with a recent announcement.

Ms Msalame hopped on social media to announce her engagement albeit via a photo, but hey, didn’t they say a picture is worth a thousand words?

“Here’s hoping you ushered in the new year with those you Love❤️ Happy & Blessed 2018 to you all🙌🏾 #LoveFeelslikeHome❤️..” She said in the caption.

Grace has previously made headlines with her past relationship(s) the latter having brought to the world her twin daughters with Paul Ndichu. The relationship didn’t last long though but are proudly co-parenting the little ones.

It’s however remains a mystery the new man in Msalame’s life because she is yet to unveil him.

Let’s a wedding is in the offing as the whole world is dying to see he man.

But all the best to the two, whoever the mysterious guy is.