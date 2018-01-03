Resisting Uhuru: Raila Odinga to unveil parallel Cabinet

The Opposition plans to announce a parallel cabinet to that of the soon to be announced President Uhuru Kenyatta’s, as part of its plans to take on the Jubilee administration.

Zipo.co.ke has established that plans are underway for the National Super Alliance to make public its names of ministers during a Kakamega rally planned for early next week as confirmed by Raila’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango.

To accompany the announcement of the ‘ghost’ cabinet will be a lengthier list of service providers and products manufacturers that Nasa supporters should boycott for being sympathetic to Uhuru’s regime.

During his New Year address to the nation, President Kenyatta said he would soon make known his new cabinet for his second and final term in office following a triumphant October 26, 2017 repeat presidential poll.

UhuRuto are expected to stretch the number of ministers to the maximum 22 in order to accommodate several politicians who failed tin their August 8 bids while also accommodating political outfits that rallied behind Jubilee following pre-poll deals including KANU.

“In the next few weeks, I will unveil the men and women to whom I will entrust delivery of the Big Four, and other programmes that will transform this nation. They must prove themselves worthy of the trust Kenyans will have bestowed on them,” Uhuru noted.

Nasa on the other hand says it will neither recognise Uhuru nor his government as they were a result of a skewed electioneering hence illegitimate.

And to put their point across the Nasa leadership will unveil a raft of measures to pressure the Jubilee regime to step aside including civil obedience, peaceful protests, non-cooperation and resistance through the National Resistance Movement and the Peoples’ Assembly.

Nasa has also vowed to swear-in Raila Odinga and co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka as president deputy, respectively, if Uhuru blocks dialogue with them.