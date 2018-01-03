Injuries reported as bus overturns in Nairobi’s CBD [PHOTOS]

There were chaotic scenes along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 3 after a City Shuttle bus ferrying passengers overturned next to the ICEA Lion building at around 6:30am.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that eight people sustained injuries during the incident and were rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital where they are recuperating.

According to a statement by the Kenya Red Cross, one of the victims was in critical condition while seven others were admitted with minor injuries.

The 56-seater bus reportedly collided with a saloon car at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Muindi Mbingu street.

After the crash, the driver of the saloon vehicle is said to have been too traumatised to leave his car and remained in it for about 20 minutes after the accident even as rescuers moved in to save the passengers of the bus that was full to capacity at the time of the crash.

The accident has happened at a time when there is rising cases of fatal crashes across the country with the National Transport and Safety Authority left defending itself on its capability to carry out its mandate.

There has been a huge outcry from the leaders and the public at large for its ban after accidents claimed over 350 lives last month alone.