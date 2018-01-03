Al Shabaab kill 5 Kenyan security officers, ambush backup

Several Kenyan security officers have been killed following an al Shabaab attack on the Elwak-Kotulo road in Mandera County on Tuesday, January 2.

The attack reportedly happened as officers, including regular police, administration police and police reservists, patrolled the dangerous stretch before they were ambushed by the heavily armed militants.

Three police reservists and two administration police died in the initial attack while more fatalities happened even as militants ambushed first respondents to the scene.

A report by the Nation says a contingent of General Service Unit personnel who responded to the attack were ambushed and their truck burnt by the militants.

Confirming the incident, Mandera South Deputy County Commissioner Daniel Bundotich noted that a second team was dispatched to the scene of the twin attack.

This attack happened barely days after the Kenya Defense Forces killed five al Shabaab militants who are said to have been among a group of attackers who burnt the Ijara Police camp.

The said attack took place on the night of Sunday, December 31, and police recovered stolen motorcycles and weapons from the militants.

Reports indicate that several gunmen fled with injuries from a shootout with the military.