Ranguma to pay Nyong’o Sh 5million as petition is dismissed

Kisumu High Court has thrown out a petition challenging Governor Anyang’ Nyongo’s election for lack of evidence.

The suit was filed by former county boss Jackton Ranguma following his August 8 general election loss.

Mr Ranguma received his first blow on November 11, 2017 after a court dismissed his application for a vote recount.

In a five-minute ruling, High Court Judge David Majanja termed the application broad, vague and lacking specific terms.

According to the judge, Ranguma’s petition challenging the election of Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o was pegged on the inconsistencies of the results recorded in the physical forms 37A, against those transmitted in the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management Systems (KIEMS), on which he had already granted orders for scrutiny.

But the same judge who ordered for the scrutiny of the electronic voter transmission system three weeks earlier, disallowed Ranguma’s request for the re-opening of all the ballot boxes to have the votes recounted, saying there was no clear application to warrant an order for the same.

“I have considered the submissions and the law, and I find that the petitioner’s application for scrutiny suffers a congenital birth defect, as the petition affidavit does not specify which polling stations require further scrutiny,” said Majanja.

Justice Majanja pointed out that that the dismissal did not however mean the end of the case, hinting at granting an order for scrutiny of specific ballot boxes should IEBC, which is set to soon argue its case, fails short in defending its numbers in areas where inconsistencies were pointed out.

“I am aware that at this stage I am not required to make a definitive determination of finding on the petitioner’s case as the respondents are yet to make their case. I am, however, not convinced that at this stage it would be appropriate to make the order sought, perhaps the examinations and cross-examinations of the respondent’s witnesses, and more particularly the returning officer may convince me to act suo moto (without further application from another party),” Majanja noted.

The judge, however, ordered Ranguma to bear the cost of the dismissed application which stand at Sh 5million, while hinting that the results of KIEMS scrutiny will remain as provisional, as final results remain as recorded in the original forms 37A.