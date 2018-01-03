Over 36 people injured in Mombasa Road accident [PHOTOS]

Kenyans have woken up to yet another highway accident after a bus carrying thirty-six people overturned on the evening of Tuesday, December 2 along the Nairobi–Mombasa highway in Athi River, Machakos County, injuring scores.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the passengers sustained serious injuries after the PSV mini-bus they were travelling in veered off the road and landed in a ditch a few metres from Maanzoni Lodge.

According to Machakos traffic commander, Abdinassir Harun, the driver of the PSV vehicle was avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming car when the crash occurred.

The victims were rushed to Machakos Level Five Hospital where they continue to receive treatment for varying degrees of injuries while the vehicle was towed to Machakos Police Station.

The Star reports that the bus belongs to SEMA Sacco. It had left the capital moments earlier.

The accidents happened amid a huge outcry by the public who want the National Transportation and Safety Authority disbanded following a series of fatal accidents in the past few weeks.

On Sunday, 36 people perished in a gory crash at the notorious Salgaa blackspot after the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer.

30 died on the spot while six others lost their lives while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and Molo Sub-County Hospital.