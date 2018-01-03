King Kaka is mistarillionaire in new video

Eastlands finest Rabbit King Kaka or Kaka Sungura/Sunguch is back to entertain his sea fans, starting the new year with a bang.

The ‘Kwa Jam Nacome’ star who has made quite a name for himself spitting catchy Swahili lines, believes he is unmatched when it comes to playing around with words.

His vast stock of rhymes is eponymous with the new track sufficiently entitled ‘Mistarillionaire’ whose official visuals hit clip-sharing platform YouTube on New Year’s eve.

According to the accompanying text, Sax is by Dan, visuals courtesy of Mbayah, mixing is thanks to the keen ear of one Jack Jack On The Beat and finally the recording was done at Fast Cash studios. Maich Blaq was in charge of the latter.

Enjoy..