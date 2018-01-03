Akothee boyfriend welcomes baby with another woman [PHOTO]

You know Nelly Oaks by now, right? Well, he is the man in singer Akothee’s life. He doubles up as the star’s manager and lover and well, he welcomed a baby with another woman on Tuesday, January 2.

Oaks hopped on social media to post a photo of the newborn but didn’t reveal neither its gender nor who its mother was. We’re sure though it’s not the self-declared Kenya’s richest musician as even the monks in the Chinese Buddhist temples would have been in the know as early as April last year.

The birth of the child came just days after Nelson and Akothee rekindled their romance as reported by Zipo.co.ke.

Prior, the two had reportedly stopped featuring each other on their social media pages, something that left people wondering whether they’d called it quits both professionally and personally.

The couple had previously vehemently denied being romantically involved despite Akothee painting her social media pages with suggestive photos of them. But again can you trust a woman who has had five kids with different men, with a hunk of a man who is her junior at work and with whom they loiter the world with and stay at five star hotels in exotic cities?

Moments ago, the two left tongues wagging after posting photos from a honeymoon suite in Diani, leaving many wondering whether they had secretly tied the knot.

Either way, we are glad the tribe is expanding with the arrival on the little one.

Here is the photo: