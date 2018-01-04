Coast NASA politician asks Raila to support Ruto in 2022

Asks Uhuru and Moi to do the same

Even before the 2017 dust settles, campaigns for the next presidential election set for 2022 are on.

The talk of the upcoming general election is gaining momentum by the day with politicians from both sides rooting for whom they prefer to be the next Commander-in-Chief, never mind President Uhuru Kenyatta hasn’t even settled in office for his second term after winning the October 2017 repeat poll.

As is, deputy president William Ruto is the only politicians who has come out to categorically state that he will vie for the top seat even as the Opposition refuses to let go 2017 with talks of a repeat election still on their lips.

A politician from the Coast aligned to the National Super Alliance, Simon Adalla, who lost the Nyali Constituency seat to journalist Mohammed Ali AKA Moha Jicho Pevu, is now speaking a different tune and is throwing his weight behind the DP.

He is urging Kenya’s political elite, the top families, to return the favour and back Ruto’s candidatures noting he was behind their respective political successes.

Adalla vied on the Green Congress of Kenya party supported Nasa candidate in the 2017 polls but now wants Raila Odinga to back his nemesis Ruto.

According to the politician, Ruto was key in Moi retaining his seat durng the introduction of multipartysm due to his massive contribution in the Youth for Kanu ’92.

In 2007 elections, Mr Adalla says, Ruto was instrumental in delivering the all-important Kalenjin vote to Raila and stood by his side during the disputed election and that the time was now ripe for Raila to return the favour.

Come 2013 elections, he noted, Ruto shelved his presidential dreams and threw his weight behind Uhuru and the duo won the hotly-contested elections beating the Raila-led Cord.

Considering all this, Adalla said it was only fair for the three to back Ruto in 2022 to succeed President Kenyatta.