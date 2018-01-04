Strathmore professor arrested after beating wife to death

A lecturer at Strathmore University has been apprehended on suspicion of beating his wife to death on January 1.

Dr Fredrick Onyango Ogolla, a lecturer at Strathmore Business School was on the morning of Wednesday, January 3, arraigned at the Kibera Law courts but did not take plea because police asked to detain him for ten more days for further investigations.

Authorities suspect that Dr Ogolla beat Margaret Gobi Mwachongo on New Year eve at their Lavington home, leading to her death.

According to the Nairobi County Police Commander, Japheth Koome, the couple had a disagreement before they engaged in a physical fight which resulted in the woman sustaining fatal injuries.

“She was taken to hospital unconscious after that evening fight but she succumbed to her injuries,” Mr Koome said as quoted by the Nation yesterday before the suspect was arraigned.

“To my friends on FB, what happened was too painful that I have been unable to believe and that’s why I didn’t update you, my lovely wife left me and went to the lord. It’s so hurting in as much as it is hard to express. Rip my love.” Dr Ogolla said on Facebook. They have a seven-weeks-old baby.

Dr Ogolla is the Academic Director of MBA programmes, Director of the Institute of Strategy and Competitiveness and senior lecturer of Strategy and Decision Making at the Strathmore Business School.

He is also a part-time professor at various universities and colleges in and outside Kenya and works as a consultant on strategy formulation, strategy execution and change management.

Friends and family took to social media to remember Margaret, with most of them expressing shock and grief at her sudden death.

“Oh death death, death. Rest Well My Beloved friend Bex Becky…Just the other day I emceed your wedding. Fredrick Onyango Ogola. My prayers are with you bro.” Renown Image Consultant, actor and MC Robert Burale said in his condolences message on the social media platform.

In an interview with NTV, Dr Ogolla said he and his late wife were just playing on the fateful day, that she wanted to forcefully remove his phone from his pocket after receiving a ‘suspicious’ call. He says he thought his wife was playing ‘dead’, only to realise hours later that she was unconscious.