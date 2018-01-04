NewCurriculum: Bye 8-4-4, hey 2-6-6-3 as KNUT and Matiang’i agree

After years of the 8-4-4 system which was introduced by former President Daniel arap Moi 32 years ago, the time has come for its replacement with the transition being overseen by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

But it was not without a fight as stakeholders including the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) opposed the new curriculum being piloted.

But the powerful union has now dropped its opposition to the rolling out of a new education curriculum and urged teachers to embrace it paving way for a smooth transition.

According to Secretary-general Wilson Sossion, the activities that have been lined up to ensure the smooth rolling out of the new programme have excited teachers.

“We want to urge our teachers to interact with the new curriculum design to ensure that it is gradually implemented,” the vocal Sossion said on Wednesday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi.

He went on to add that the new curriculum is a historic moment for the education sector and no step should be missed.

Although the process of phasing out the old system will be gradual, CS Matiang’i noted that with the rollout of the 2-6-6-3 is expected to be complete in the next nine years.

Among the recommendations presented to the new curriculum steering committee was that the national pilot for PP1, PP2 and Grade 1 and 2 be carried out in all schools in order to allow in-depth evaluation of the curriculum to address gaps and strengthen strategies for the national rollout in 2019.