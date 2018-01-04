Owner at large as Pipeline building collapses killing two

Two people were crushed to their deaths on Wednesday, January 3, at Pipeline estate in Nairobi after a one-storey building collapsed.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit assistant director, Pius Maasai, the structure left six others nursing injuries adding that the said building came tumbling town at 11.50am.

“Out of the six we can confirm one is in critical condition but the others are stable and out of danger,” Maasai noted.

The unit’s boss went on to add that the eight were among people who had been hired by the owner of the structure to demolish it.

“The said owner is now at large but relevant authorities are investigating,” he said.

“We heard cries from the site minutes to midday,” a man identified only as Henry who helped in the rescue said as quoted in the Star. “We retrieved two bodies and transported them in a pick-up. One group was on the ground floor and the other on the first floor.” he added.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the floor of the building had been constructed using a mixture of concrete and wood.

In June this year, the National Construction Authority released a list of 204 unsafe residential buildings that would be demolished in the capital.

The list, released by chief executive Daniel Manduku, included substandard buildings in Dagoretti, Umoja, Thika Road, South B, Zimmerman, Pipeline, Embakasi and Huruma with the latter taking the lions share with 58.