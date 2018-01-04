REVEALED: How Raila and group plan to punish Chiloba

NASA maintain the IEBC CEO led to the nullification of the Augsut 8 elections

The fight by the National Super Alliance against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO, Ezra Chiloba, is far from over.

The coalition led by Raila Odinga who lost the presidential race in August, have repeatedly said they won the poll but Chiloba and a few other officials at the poll body colluded to rig in favour of the victor Uhuru Kenyatta.

CEO Norman Magaya now says that top IEBC officials including Chiloba would be charged for mismanaging the poll that was nullified by the Supreme Court in September last year.

According to Magaya, the coalition would initiate private prosecutions beginning this month arguing that the coalition would not let the cases go because it is part of their electoral justice reforms they are chasing.

He went further to lash at the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Keriako Tobiko for sabotaging the prosecution of the officials after investigations kicked off in September 2016 soon after the general election.

“The DPP ordered investigations be done within 21 days. Those 21 days expired a long time ago, demonstrating that Tobiko was engaging in public relations theatrics.

“We planned that if no action is taken, we will undertake private prosecutions this year. These are cases we will pick up from this January. We already have charges, evidence and everything are lined up. We will move swiftly,” the Star quoted Mr Magaya.

A joint team of investigators from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission and Directorate of Criminal Investigations is yet to submit the report to the DPP four months after the probing began.

But in Mr Tobiko’s defence, Beatrice Omari, a communications officer in his office, told the publication that his boss is yet to receive any response from the EACC and DCI team even after following up with a letter on October 19 requesting for the files.