Makeup free photo of Celina emerges and team mafisi can’t deal

Beauty is indeed a few strokes of the brush away

Joe Baraka
Catherine Kamau_Celina
Catherine Kamau aka Celina. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Just hours after popular singer Avril stepped out looking like a cast in the movie Witches (assuming suck flick exists), another celebrity has left the interwebs’ tongues  wagging with a photo of a herself without makeup.

Cate Kamau otherwise known as Celina is known for her role in the Citizen TV drama series Mother-in-law which she has since left but fan’s associating her with the character hasn’t, has in the recent days become a darling of many a team mafisi.

Just in case the Avril photo passed you:

Avril’s makeup gone horribly bad. /MPASHO

But alas! many were left rubbing their eyes after it turned out that they had been ogling at a deceitful image of her thanks to the unveiling of the real Cate minus the layers of cake on her face aka makeup.

Ms Kamau or Celina, like I mentioned in the previous paragraph, is a popular name in the entertainment scene, and because she has only appeared on one known show (not counting her recent gig with DStv) and being the face of a toilet detergent (that sound wrong), it is safe to assume her popularity is mostly because of something other than her acting skills which I dare conclude is her perceived beauty.

And that is why many souls were crashed on learning her natural self, proving that just like her local and international celebrity colleagues, their beauty is far from skin deep.

A social media peeps wondered;

Kwani eyebrows zimeenda Na Johnnie Juma pia 🤔🤔🤔🤔😂😂

Ladies and fisis, I give you Cate original!

Catherine Kamau_Celina
Catherine Kamau aka Celina without makeup. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

