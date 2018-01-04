It’s okay to make money with your nunu, Akothee advises slay queens

Self-proclaimed Kenya’s richest musician, Akothee, is never one to mince her words, she says as she sees it and often leaves tongues wagging on social media.

According to the ‘Benefactor’ singer, there is nothing wrong with women using their bodies to make a few coins here and there hinting that she has been doing it for eons.

Esther Akoth, her real name, has said a gazillion times how she used to suffer in the village but climbed the ladder of success by doing (..this part is not clear) and is now a woman of means owning multi-million shilling mansions in the capital and her rural village.

It’s not a secret though that the singer has had children with elderly wazungus who have been bankrolling her flamboyant lifestyles.

Akothee recently took to social media to teach all the beat ladies out there how to go about creating startups using their nunu as capital.

“If am rich because of nunu then you must be broke coz of fu**ing with wrong people 😂😂😂 upgrade your sex life and stop exchanging it for champagne! business class tickets & a lifestyle better grab some land 😂😂or just #callpolis, every woman got a pu**y between her legs that all men are falling victims for irrespective of class & education! Idiot😲 you won’t call celebrities names while am here abiro yanyi proper , been watching you 2017 , haya 2018 nitakutukana ujidharau, abuse me with your achievements yet you had sex every single day in 2017 but still broke like a church mouse come baby come #callpolis it’s my wall , it’s you following me I am not following you 😂😂😂 & it’s not by thuon! Go to your role model page mdanganyane huko!I will scare you with the truth but they will kill you with lies.” She said.

