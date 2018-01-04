Hamisa Mobetto: Zari hits Diamond’s baby mama below the belt

The cat fight between Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz’s wife, Zari Hassan, and his baby mama Hamisa Mobeto is far from over.

Every now and then, the Ugandan beauty hops on social media to throw jabs at the socialite and vixen since the latter tempted the ‘Zilipendwa’ crooner into eating the forbidden fruit resulting in a baby boy.

The recent confrontation is thanks to Zari, a mother of five (three from a previous marriage) hitting at her nemesis for going around sleeping with married men and bearing offsprings with them.

It should be known that apart from Diamond’s kid, Hamisa also has a daughter with yet another man.

And that’s why the interwebs assumed Zari asked Ms Mobetto when it’s gonna stop..

“Young my yellow asssss. This granny gives him life. Garrllll, how many kids you gon have at my age with every baby daddy rejecting U? Y cling to Daddy Tee and Nillan y not baba Fancy? #Delusional!!!!!” She wondered.

The drama is far from over..