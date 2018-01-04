Hamisa Mobetto: Zari hits Diamond’s baby mama below the belt

The drama continues

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
SHARE
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The cat fight between Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz’s wife, Zari Hassan, and his baby mama Hamisa Mobeto is far from over.

Every now and then, the Ugandan beauty hops on social media to throw jabs at the socialite and vixen since the latter tempted the ‘Zilipendwa’ crooner into eating the forbidden fruit resulting in a baby boy.

READ:  Akothee boyfriend welcomes baby with another woman [PHOTO]
Hamisa Mobeto_blue
Hamisa Mobetto. /INSTAGRAM

The recent confrontation is thanks to Zari, a mother of five (three from a previous marriage) hitting at her nemesis for going around sleeping with married men and bearing offsprings with them.

It should be known that apart from Diamond’s kid, Hamisa also has a daughter with yet another man.

And that’s why the interwebs assumed Zari asked Ms Mobetto when it’s gonna stop..

READ:  Hon Jaguar: Shs 50k for New Year's eve bash?

“Young my yellow asssss. This granny gives him life. Garrllll, how many kids you gon have at my age with every baby daddy rejecting U? Y cling to Daddy Tee and Nillan y not baba Fancy? #Delusional!!!!!” She wondered.

Zari Hassan_Diamond Platnumz
/MPASHO

The drama is far from over..

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR