Raila, Kalonzo to be sworn-in on Jan 30

The National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka will take the oath of office on January 30, Zipo.co.ke kas learnt.

The coalition said on Thursday it will next week name members of its Assumption of Office Committee to plan the controversial event.

The Star reports that the People’s Assembly which is behind the swearing-in ceremony, said a team has been identified and is currently burning the midnight oil to fine-tune the inauguration which will set the agenda for the opposition’s electoral reforms in the country.

This revelation is coming on the back of warnings by the State which has declared the controversial oath ceremony as treasonous and whose punishment is death.

“An Assumption of Office Committee, which is already in place and working will be unveiled in the coming days, and that Committee will be keeping you informed,” the Star quoted ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen.

The committee is expected to have representatives from the former eight provinces.

According to a statement by Attorney General Githu Muigai last month, players in Nasa will be violating Article 3(2) of the Constitution, obligating everyone to uphold and respect the Constitution.

“Any attempt to establish a government otherwise than in the compliance with this constitution is unlawful.” the AG quoted the sub section.

Renowned economist David Ndii who is behind the creation of the People’s Assemblies, said Raila’s swearing-in train had left the station noting that the ceremony will ‘be the biggest event that Kenya has seen since independence’.

“The country we have now is not working, we must reconstitute Kenya afresh,” Ndii vowed on Thursday, December 4.