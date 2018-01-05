Move on like the rest of Kenyans, Trump tells Raila Odinga

The United States embassy in Kenya has asked the National Super Alliance leaders to focus on developing the country.

Speaking recently, the US ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, cited the Opposition’s controversially plans to swear in Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the people’s president and deputy president respectively, which is set for January 30.

During a meeting with Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen, Godec also noted that what was key was for Nasa and the Jubilee government to embrace national dialogue instead.

“Dialogue is important to this country and what is critical is that the country must be as strong and united as possible. The elections are over, they are now behind Kenyans, its time to move forward,” Mr Godec said as quoted by the Nation.

“They need to address the issues that arose from the 2017 elections and put them to rest. These leaders need to come together for the sake of the future of this country,” the ambassador added.

Upon returning from Germany where he had been tending to his ailing wife, Kalonzo who was Raila’s running mate in the August 8 election, said that since President Kenyatta had ruled out talks with the Opposition on electoral reforms, they will proceed with the swearing in plans.

“I am telling my brother Uhuru Kenyatta, if he abdicates the responsibility of uniting this nation, he should not blame Raila and Kalonzo when we say there will be a swearing in ceremony.” said Kalonzo.

Yesterday, Nasa announced its Organising Committee of the People’s Assembly, led by the coalition’s top strategist Dr David Ndii, which has been tasked to prepare what he termed as “biggest public event in Kenya since independence.”