Jubilee politician stabbed in the head by drug peddler

The suspect was distributing bhang to minors

A Member of County Assembly is nursing serious injuries after he was stabbed by a bhang peddler during a meeting.

Julius Macharia, the Withethie Ward MCA in Kiambu County was over the weekend stabbed by a bhang peddler who was distributing the drug to minors.

Reports indicate that Mr Macharia was presiding over a talent show in the area when his eyes caught the said peddler who was conducting his business carefree.

Disturbed by the peddler’s actions, the politician confronted him personally which proved to be an almost fatal mistake. There was police presence at the event.

It is at this point that the bhang peddler stabbed Macharia with a pocket knife on the face as he tried to grab him.

It is said the unidentified man overpowered the county rep and took to his heels during the confusion that ensued avoiding arrest.

A manhunt was launched immediately by Administration Police officers from Witheithie post but the efforts turned futile as he was not at his home.

Police have however promised to continue with the search until they get hold of the bhang peddler who has since gone into hiding even as the MCA continues to recuperate at his home.