Hamisa’s mum slams Diamond Platnumz mother

The never-ending fight between Diamond Platnumz’s wife Zari Hassan and his side dish Hamisa Mobetto, has taken an unexpected twist.

Their highly-publicised cat fights have escalated to a whole new level after Mobetto’s mother launched a scathing attack against Diamond’s mum in what the blogosphere thinks is a retaliatory move.

Hamisa’s mum – Shufaa Lutigunga – recently slammed the Tanzanian superstar’s mum Sandrah for getting married to a younger man better known as Ben 10s on this side of the border.

You will remember Diamond’s mum became a news item recently after publicly confessing her love for a younger man identified as Rally Jones.

She even went as far as saying she could give Diamond and his sisters another sibling after finding the love of her life.

But speaking during an interview with a popular Tanzanian publication, Hamisa’s mother said, unlike Diamond’s mum, she can never get married to Serengeti boys which is TZ for Ben 10.

“Honestly if am to get married then it has to be with a man of my age and not a Serengeti boy. That will never happen. If I was to be married then it should be to a man my grandchildren can easily relate to as a grandfather but not an uncle or something of the sort.” Ms Lutigunga shouted.

Hamisa’s mother’s attack against Diamond’s mum came barely days after her daughter revealed that she was fearing for her (Litunga) health because the singer’s fans were giving her sleepless nights.

According to Hamisa, her mum could die from high blood pressure because of trolls made against her by Zari Hassan’s followers on social media.