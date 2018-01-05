Postmortem reveals Strathmore lecturer didn’t hurt wife

A postmortem by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor has revealed that Rebecca Gombe Mwachongo, the wife of Strathmore School of Business lecturer Frederick Onyango Ogola did not die of physical injuries as previously reported by the police.

Mwachongo had pulmonary oedema, a condition caused by excessive fluid in the lungs, Zipo.co.ke has established.

The condition could be as a result of heart problems, pneumonia, exposure to toxins and medications, trauma to the chest wall and exercising or living at high elevations, medics have said.

Dr Oduor together with a pathologist hired by the late Ms Mwachongo’s family, conducted the postmortem and found out that the deceased had no physical injuries on her contrary to what was previously thought.

The autopsy also revealed that the deceased had a blood clot in her left atrium and traces of blood in the carotid artery.

“Nothing can be ruled out at this point as the cause of the condition. It needs further investigation but that is it for now,” Dr Oduor added.

Police arrested Ogola on Wednesday, December 3 on suspicion of beating his wife to death following a suspected domestic quarrel.

Mr Ogola however denied the accusations saying her wife became motionless while they were playing in their bedroom and thought she was playing dead.

“She wasn’t happy after I received a phone call that made me cancel a trip we were scheduled to go on. There was no domestic brawl. We were just playing when she demanded to know who the caller was and she pushed me on the bed. She suffered a heart attack while trying to retrieve my phone from my pocket,” Ogola told journalists.

Suspicion however arose after it was discovered that the suspect left his wife lying motionless in the bedroom and went about his activities only to take her to hospital four hours later.