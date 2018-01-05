ODM dealt huge blow as court revokes nomination of 12 MCAs

Judge says the party went against tribunal's directive

Confusion has rocked the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) after a court in Rongo nullified the nomination of its 12 Members of County Assembly.

According to the ruling, the nomination of the 12 MCAs was not done constitutionally, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

Delivering his Judgment on Thursday, January 4, High Court judge Raymond Langat said the Orange Party fell short in following instructions given by the political parties’ tribunal concerning the nominations.

The tribunal had directed the Raila Odinga-led outfit to consonant the nomination list before forwarding it to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) but it failed to do so.

Justice Langat said ODM needed to do a gender top up and harmonize its nomination list before submitting it.

But all is not lost for the party as the judge upheld the nomination of Philister Atieno, the third respondent who was nominated for her disability.

The 12 embattled MCAs, through their lawyer Christopher Oyieko rubbished the judgement vowing to appeal the court’s decision.

9 voters from Migori County had moved to court to challenge the criteria used in nominating the 13 MCAs.