Diamond Platnumz dad gets in Hamisa and Zari mud

Fatherly advice

By
Joe Baraka
-
Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz. PHOTO: KISS100

I have one word (two actually) for Tanzanian popular singer Diamond Platnumz’s household: reality TV.

While Diamond seems to be losing grip of his home (perhaps coz he is a twenty-something-year-old superstar), his dad has to step in and stand up for him. Which is ironical in itself in that Mr Abdul Naseeb abandoned his family when the singer was a toddler.

Diamond dad_Abdul Naseeb
Diamond’s dad Abdul Naseeb. PHOTO: COURTESY

Here’s the thing, in the ongoing feud between Diamond’s “legitimate” wife Zari Hassan and his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto, his parents have taken different sides with his mother siding with Zari and his dad Ms Mobetto’s -refer to my two words.

A new cast recently joined the soap – Hamisa’s mother who she says will soon kick the bucket because high blood pressure after Zari’s fans trolled her because of Diamond cheating with her.

Developing plot: Hamisa’s mother recently bashed Diamond’s in an interview for having a Ben 10 by the name Rally Jones saying it was disrespectful to women of her age.

Diamond Platnumz_mum
Diamond Platnumz with his mum. /COURTESY

Now, Diamond’s dad has a piece of advice for his former wife, reminding her that the two women in the singer’s life are mothers of his children and she should therefore not take sides.

“Namwambia mama Esma awe na busara, yeye ni mzazi, tabia yake ya kuchagua upande na kuendeleza vijembe siyo nzuri kwani anajua wazi kuwa mtoto wa Mobeto pia ni wetu, siyo vizuri, yeye kama mzazi angewashauri nina uhakika wangemsikiliza lakini nashangaa amechagua upande mmoja wa Zari.”

I hope your phone is charged as the drama unfolds.

