REVEALED: The man Vera Sidika wants to have a baby with [PHOTO]

It’s new year and just like the rest of us, celebrities are looking to accomplish things in 2018, one of them being Kenyan top socialite Vera Sidika who can’t wait to have tots, at least according to her social media posts a few weeks back.

Tit bit: The endowed former vixen has accumulated herself many clients – some lovers – having acknowledged some in the latter group (while distancing herself from the trade) even as social media continue to speculate about other lovers eg Nigerian superstar Davido.

Last year, Queen Vee announced that she had gotten rid of her birth control and was now ready to have a baby, which took everyone by surprise wondering which dude was that that had gotten our Vera smitten.

In case your memory fails you, sometime in 2015, Vera Sidika flew on a routine flight to Dubai to meet an alleged client who later became her lover by the name Yommy Jones but it was never a happily ever after tale but rather the opposite.

After the highly-publicised breakup, Vera Sidika bounced back allegedly with a wealthy Nigerian (not surprisingly) businessman.

Now, if you were dying to find out the identity of the dude, don’t, for Zipo.co.ke has unearthed that very person: