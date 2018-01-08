Raila’s controversial message to supporters as he turns 73

Says he won't take the oath without a plan like Besigye

The National Super Alliance chief, Raila Odinga, has announced nationwide rallies to build momentum for his swearing-in as the people’s president and Kalonzo Musyoka as deputy on January 30.

The duo said on Sunday, January 7, that the date is cast in stone and that they will not bow to pressure from their supporters to “lift the Bible and be sworn into office casually”, adding that they will follow their advisers’ programme.

Addressing a rally at the Kakamega bus park, Mr Odinga snd Kalonzo who was his running mate in the August 8, 2017 poll, did not however give details about their oathing ceremony.

Hours earlier, during a meeting to officially kick off the western region’s People’s Assembly at Golf Hotel in the town, the Opposition leaders said the move was not because of their greed for power, but a quest for electoral justice and reforms.

According to them, they are working on a five-point agenda they want to be implemented before they are sworn into office.

The Kakamega event coincided with Mr Odinga’s birthday as he turned 73, with some delegates and leaders making a surprise birthday celebration punctuated by demands for him to be sworn in.

“We now have a plan,” Mr Odinga said, adding; “It is not about carrying the Bible alone. We must have a plan after the Bible. We don’t want to be like (Ugandan opposition leader Kizza) Besigye, who took oath without a plan.”