DP Ruto faults Jubilee leaders amid rumours of friction with Uhuru

Asks Kenyans to let the president do his work

Deputy President William Ruto, yesterday rubbished claims that there is disagreement between him and and President Uhuru Kenyatta over the selection of the Cabinet.

Breaking his silence on the matter, two days after President Kenyatta announced major changes in his government line-up, Ruto bashed speculators who says there are differences between him and the Head of State calling the claims baseless.

Ruto, whose ambitions to be the country’s next CEO in well known, specifically asked Jubilee Party leaders to “avoid useless political debates about government appointments and 2022 succession politics”.

“Kenyans, more so Jubilee, should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus single-mindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people,” the DP tweeted.

Ruto who uncharacteristically did not accompany the president during his Friday announcement at State House, went on to ask Kenyans to give President Kenyatta the space he needs to do his job and to assemble a team that he hopes will help him implement his agenda in his final term to secure his legacy.

The DP made it clear that it was his sole mandate to select the nominees. “We should allow the President to assemble the team for us.” he noted.

Mr Ruto’s absence at State House when President Kenyatta unveiled part of his Cabinet left tongues wagging with people speculating that he was opposed to the line-up that saw 13 Cabinet secretaries dropped, six retained and three new ones appointed.

The head of state said he will make known his full cabinet in the next weeks even as Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe noted that President Kenyatta was carrying out his mandate of selecting his Cabinet secretaries.

Mr Ruto reportedly arrived back in the country on Friday morning from a trip to India.

Back in 2013, UhuRuto announcement the Cabinet together in the presence of all the media houses unlike on Friday when Mr Kenyatta read the changes alone and only the national broadcaster KBC was invited to the event.

This led to naysayers speculating that all was not well between the two.