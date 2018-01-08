Social media video helps embattled NTSA nab bus driver

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) which has been on the radar of many Kenyans, impounded a Mombasa-bound bus after it was captured on video being driven carelessly and dangerously.

Officials of the organisation acted after the clip went viral following an uproar from members of the public, after a social media user posted it leading to its intersection in Voi as Kenyans move in to curb road carnage and save thousands of lives following a series of fatal accidents during the festive season.

NTSA has been on the spot following increased road crashes where tens of people, mostly passengers, lost their lives in December alone.

The aforementioned video shows the bus overtaking an oil tanker carelessly and misses an oncoming trailer by inches forcing the driver of the latter to swerve off the road to avoid impact.

Here is the video:



NTSA was forced to act following a huge outcry by Kenyans who made a scene on social media after the user by the name Noah Muthama (@itsmuthama) shared the dramatic clip on Twitter.

“KCN 976R, hope this guy is off our roads as we speak @Ma3Route,” he tweeted.

Authorities moved into action and arrested the driver of the bus not long after the tweet went live.

“Thank you for the concern. The issue has been dealt with,” NTSA confirmed.

Members of the public including leaders have had different opinions with some calling for the disbandment of the agency while others pushed for individual responsibility by the PSV companies and passengers.