Ex governor Ruto emerges with a message for nemesis Laboso

Says his loss was normal

By
Peninah Maua
-
isaac ruto
Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto. PHOTO: NATION MEDIA GROUP

One if the biggest casualties in the August 8 general election has broken his silence following the loss.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto shared a podium with his successor Joyce Laboso for the first time since her swearing-in and the two political bigwigs agreed to bury the hatchet.

Joyce Laboso
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso. PHOTO: NMG

Ruto told the crowd that he has accepted the change of leadership noting that he is available to offer Laboso support to take the county forward.

According to Ruto who heads the Chama Cha Mashinani party, he will not interfere in the running of the county.

“Count on me. I will not interfere with your leadership. It is your time to lead and I will only come in to support where possible,” Ruto said as quoted in the Star.

The two met during a thanksgiving and Prize-giving Day at Chelsa Academy on Saturday, December 6.

Noting that theirs was a normal competition with a winner and a loser, Ruto said his loss should not be interpreted to mean there is enmity between him and Laboso.

