Al Shabaab militants destroy Safaricom mast in Wajir

Police officers scampered for safety after the explosive went off

A communication mast belonging to telco giant Safaricom was destroyed on the afternoon of Sunday, January 7 by suspected al Shabaab militants in Kutulo, Wajir County.

The gunmen reportedly used an explosive devise to blow up the mast so as to disrupted communication in the area as they carry out attacks.

Police officers guarding the installation were forced to take to their heels for safety after the devise exploded, the Nation reports.

The incident that was confirmed by the Wajir County Police Commander Stephen Ng’etich but the attack is not the first of its kind by the Somali-based group.

“Our officers engaged in a gun battle with the militants before they fled,” said the police boss adding that no officer was injured during the attack.

“At first we were worried about the whereabouts of our officers since we had lost communication with them before sending a reinforcement team from Tarbaj and Kutulo who reported to us that all our officers were safe,” he noted.

Mr Ng’etich went on to add that they suspect the militants wanted to cut cellular communication between Kutulo and El Wak areas in Mandera in order to give them an upper hand as they carry out their terrorist activities.