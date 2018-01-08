Jitters in Ukambani as Kalonzo plays second fiddle to Raila Odinga

Wiper leaders long stay out of power will jeopardise his political career

National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka is being pressured by some Wiper leaders who are telling him not to ever be anybody’s number two in the alliance in future presidential elections.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Wiper party leaders have declared that Raila Odinga and other NASA leaders don’t have a choice but back Kalonzo for president in 2022 failure to which he will go it alone.

The most vocal in the campaign is Makueni governor and Wiper chairman Kivutha Kibwana and Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi, a close confidante of the former vice president, who have lately insisted that Kalonzo should not play second again.

Kamba community will never again allow Kalonzo to be number two to anybody..

According to Prof Kibwana who has delved into the issue publicly twice, insists the Wiper boss has sacrificed his presidential ambitions for far too long, that it was now time for others to sacrifice for him.

“Our eyes as a community are now firmly fixed on 2022. We know that Raila will not be on the (presidential) ballot and it will be our turn. We expect the other NASA luminaries to support Kalonzo for the presidency. There should be no other way,” Kibwana said when he accompanied Mr Musyoka to the home of late Francis Nyenze in Kitui, when he arrived from Germany last month.

Mr Mulyungi believes that Kalonzo’ long stay out of power will jeopardise his political career citing his 2017 decision to be Mr Odinga’s running mate.

“What we are saying as Wiper and the Kamba community is that we will never again allow Kalonzo to be number two to anybody. It does not matter whether he has the backing of Raila, (Musalia) Mudavadi or anybody else, he will be on the presidential ballot come 2022,” the Standard quoted Mulyungi.