Two Nairobi high-end clubs shut by Sonko

Two popular night clubs in the affluent Kilimani neighbourhood were last week closed by the Nairobi county government following complaints from residents.

According to sources, City Hall had received numerous complaints of loud noise emanating from the joints which led to the clubs’ closure on the night of Friday, December 7.

The sting operation at Space Lounge and Grill and B Club was a collaborative effort between police and county officials.

According to one of the officials who took part in the operation, the two clubs had ignored numerous directives from the county to reduce noise pollution. The closure of B Club came just a day before Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz was to perform during a pool party at the club.

The closure of Space lounge came as a a big relief to the residents who had been embroiled in a court battle with the owners over loud music at night.

Last year, the residents lodged several complaints with the county environment executive, although with little result even as they said their children were exposed to loud music, sexual immorality and indecent behaviour inside cars and outside clubs.

Due to this, some residents moved out of their homes completely with the remaining ones moving to court and filing complaints against B Club’s parent company B-Concept Limited, Kiza Restaurant and Lounge, Space Lounge and Grill and Explorers Tavern for causing residents to endure sleepless nights.

“Children cannot concentrate and study under these conditions,” said Miller. He added that the loud music and indecent behaviour were causing the residents a lot of agony and stress, which was affecting their well-being and health.

“Because of the uncontrolled activities, residents are spending nights and weekends away from their homes,” noted the residents’ lawyer Cecil Guyana Miller.