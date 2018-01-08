Mt Kenya Jubilee bigwigs clash over region’s support for DP Ruto

Two Jubilee politicians from the Central region on Sunday, December 7, clashed over the region supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 bid for State House.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, was angered by his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu who had insinuated that Ruto was not guaranteed to get the region’s backing in 2022.

“I want to tell Wambugu that we (Mt Kenya) are not being forced to elect Ruto as the next president. It is our will since Ruto stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta when everybody had abandoned him,” the controversial Gatundu legislator said in the presence of Wambugu and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga in Kingongo, Nyeri County.

Kuria was irked by a social media post by Wambugu on Saturday in which he said his vote in 2022 would go to a leader who was committed to ensuring President Kenyatta’s legacy was secured and one who promoted national unity and guaranteed Kenyans the right to live anywhere in the country.

“My vote – and for those that I can influence – will depend on the points above. Period. Nobody is or has ever been supported for the presidency of any country ‘unconditionally’,” Wambugu, a first timer, noted in a Facebook post.

“Most importantly in 2022 my vote will not depend on betrayal or paying debts; there’s no such thing in politics.” He added.

But Kuria said the lawmaker was mistaken and Mt Kenya was honour-bound to back Ruto’s bid to succeed President Kenyatta.

According to Kuria, Wambugu’s comments were alarmist and downplayed reports of a rift in Jubilee Party.

“He (Ruto) is also the right person for the seat. We have no option but to help him ascend to the presidency. We don’t want sideshows,” Kuria said even as Wambugu noted that his colleague had misinterpreted him.