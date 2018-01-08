We dated for five months.. Pastor Burale says of his failed marriage

Robert Burale is now a celebrity by his own right, more so for his role during Citizen TV‘s style show Fashion Watch (now defunct).

A known divorcee as highlighted previously on Zipo.co.ke, Burale who has made a name for himself as events emcee and pastor said is a past interview his marriage ended a few years ago just two days after the first anniversary.

In a new interview with SDE, stylish Bob opened up more about his past relationship saying he regrets why he was not a good husband to his wife, that he should have been friends with the mother of his daughter.

“We courted for five months and then got married in the same year. Everybody said we were rushing it but we were in love, in hindsight, we should have listened. We dated, courted, paid dowry and got married all within five months. Her parents were okay,” the sharp-dressing pastor said.

Adding; “I wish I had communicated better with her, listened to her. I also wish I spent more time with her. It’s not that I was travelling or working a lot but sometimes you can be in the same room as someone else but you are not really spending time together.” He added.

He said it was difficult for him at the time and tried to hide the breakup because he was a preacher.

“There was also outside influence from friends. Nobody gets into marriage wanting it to fail. Mine failed after one year, two days! It was painful and depressing. I tried to hide it for a while. For four months, I was still putting on my ring,



“It was hard to pretend because I was a preacher. There was no infidelity in our marriage, but we should have cultivated our friendship more because this is what holds a marriage together. We should have been friends first.” He noted.