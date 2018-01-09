Ally warns Raila Odinga over swearing in plans

Mbadi says the NASA head stands to lose a lot if he doesn't take the oath

The Orange Democratic Movement chairperson John Mbadi is advising his boss Raila Odinga against failing to hold a swearing-in ceremony saying it is long overdue.

Speaking on Monday, January 26, the Suba South MP said there was a lot to be lost if the controversial oathing of Raila Odinga as the People’s President doesn’t happen.

According to Mbadi, a vocal defender of the National Super Alliance and its leader Mr Odinga, the former Prime Minister didn’t have a lot of options at this point but to go ahead with the swearing in ceremony or risk losing a big chunk of his supporters.

“There is a good number of Kenyans who are still expecting to have a People’s President to be sworn in and this should not be treated as idle talk,” Mr Mbadi said.

The opposition is set to swear in Raila for office on January 30, seven weeks after the botched initial ceremony on December 12, 2017 -Jamhuri Day.

Mbadi who is also the the leader of minority in the National Assembly says further mishaps on the inauguration would be catastrophic as supporters are growing impatient.

“I am very candid to say that this is beyond Raila Odinga. I would tell you if Raila Odinga is not going to allow the exercise of swearing in to take place, he is likely to lose many supporters, and anyone will be able to run away with that support base,” Mbadi said.

The Nasa leaders have embarked on nationwide campaigns that will culminate in the inauguration at Uhuru Park on the said date.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga said he will not bow to pressure from his supporters to “lift the Bible”, but instead follow a strict program put together by the coalition’s advisers.

There has been mounting pressure from Nasa supporters wherever Raila visits as they call for on the spot swearing in even as the Nasa leadership calls for more patience.