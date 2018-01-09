Trouble as NASA rejects Uhuru’s plans on retained cabinet secretaries

The National Super Alliance led by ODM Chairman John Mbadi have taken issue with Jubilee’s plans to not vet six cabinet secretaries retained by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his second and final term.

The outspoken Suba South legislator is convinced that President Kenyatta and his team have been grossly misadvised by Attorney General Githu Muigai on the matter.

Mbadi said retained ministers must be vetted because they were taking the oath of office for a second time, reports the Daily Nation.

“President Uhuru took oath of office for a second time and so the six should be vetted because Uhuru is setting up a new cabinet. I am a third time MP and every time I go for election, I am vetted and every time I win, I have to take a fresh oath of office,” the publication quoted Mbadi.

Mbadi, a close ally of Raila Odinga, claimed the move was the epitome of ignorance on the part of his Garissa Town counterpart Aden Duale and Jubilee legislators who insist that once a cabinet secretary is re-appointed, there was no need for them to undergo through fresh vetting by Parliament.

Duale is on record intimating that the retained cabinet secretaries won’t undergo fresh vetting by relevant parliamentary committees.

In a statement on Friday, January 5, Duale cited the 2011 Parliamentary Act which states that public appointees who retained their seats did not need to undergo vetting again.

“The Constitution allows the President to reassign a secretary or retain them without reaffirming their allegiance to the country and their jobs.” Duale who is also the leader of majority in the national assembly noted.

“The law shows how a minister can assume office or resign; and gives the President powers to reassign or dismiss them,

“From this reading, it becomes apparent that upon approval for appointment by the House, a Cabinet secretary serves at the pleasure of the President unless he or she resigns or is dismissed,” He added.

This is after President Kenyatta named the six CSs he was retaining in his second and last Cabinet including Dr Fred Matiang’i (Interior & Ag. Education), Charles Keter (Energy), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Najib Balala (Tourism), Henry Rotich (Treasury) and James Macharia (Infrastructure).