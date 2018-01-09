ODM’s Oparanya denies secret meetings with DP Ruto

Kakamega governor and ODM’s deputy party leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, has cleared the air, killing the rumours doing round that he was planning to ditch the opposition and join the ruling Jubilee Party.

Word was going round that Oparanya, a close confidant of Raila Odinga, intends to decamp to Jubilee and join Deputy President William Ruto’s as his running mate in the 2022 General Election.

But on Monday, January 8, Oparanya said the allegations were baseless noting that he would never ditch the opposition.

“I won the election resoundingly on August 8. I have no plans to join Jubilee since those defecting to the party lost in the election. I have not held any secret meetings with the DP to discuss being his running mate,

“There are things I cannot do as your governor and those who expect me to join protests and to demonstrate my support for the opposition are mistaken,” the Daily Nation quoted Oparanya.

The need for clarification came amid accusations by his naysayers including former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale whom he fell in the August 26 general election, accusing the county boss of his absence in the opposition activities against Jubilee in Western Kenya region.

Oparanya went on to accuse his political enemies of attempting to spoil the relationship between himself and opposition leader Raila Odinga telling them to stop wasting their time.