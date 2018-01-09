I did my best, outgoing DCI boss shouts

Former boss at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ndegwa Muhoro, on Monday, January 8, said he had done his best as country’s top sleuth.

Mr Muhoro had served as the DCI boss for more than seven years until his ousting on Friday when President Uhuru Kenyatta replaced him.

President Kenyatta made changes in the police service that saw Muhoro and Deputy IGs Joel Kitili and Samuel Arachi getting the boot.

While handing over to his successor George Kinoti, Muhoro said he was leaving office with his head held high. Kinoti is the immediate former police spokesman and will hold his new position in an acting capacity.

During the handing over ceremony, Muhoro asked Kinoti to complete his pending projects noting they will make the directorate more effective.

He also asked the senior staff at the Kiambu road installation to support their new boss in discharging his mandate even as the new kid on the block urged officers to embrace team work.

Kinoti is however not new in the department as he was a personal assistant to former CID director Joseph Kamau until eleven years ago. Besides being Kamau’s PA, Kinoti was also the head of the Kanga squad – an elite police unit that was disbanded in 2006 following a public outcry.

Kinoti has recently served in various capacities including being the head of security at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Former Presidential Unit Commandant Edward Mbugua was named the new DIG in charge of Kenya Police even as Arachi waits for deployment by the Public Service Commission.

Meanwhile, Noor Gabow becomes the first Kenya Police Service officer to take charge of the AP, a position that has in the past been reserved for officers in the the Provincial Administration.