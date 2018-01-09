Spare us your nonsense, KOT blasts Murkomen over Raila swearing-in

The Senator wonders why NASA keeps postponing the ceremony

Supporters of National Super Alliance on Twitter have asked the leader of majority in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen, to mind his business and not comment on the coalition’s plan to swear in Raila Odinga.

The controversial looming ceremony has been a topical issue since August 2017 after the Opposition rejected the results of the presidential election.

Nasa is pushing for electoral reforms through people’s assemblies and has even formed the National Resistance Movement whose mission is to lead supporters in disobeying the ruling Jubilee Party as well as economic sabotage.

The icing on the cake will be the swearing-in of Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as people’s president and deputy respectively on January 30 after a similar fete scheduled for December 12 failed.

The delay seems to be making Mr Murkomen inpatient leading him to tweet; “Why is NASA delaying the ‘swearing in ceremony’?”

And as usual KOT took notice and tore the Elgeyo Marakwet legislator apart.

“Concentrate on Jubilee affairs. NASA will never be distracted by jilted couples.” @apelago1 tweeted.

Rhymes Intellect said: “Didn’t your mother ever teach you to mind your own business?”

Francis Limera: “Watengeza kwa mwenzako, na kwako je (You are cleaning another’s house, what about your own)?”

Fazul Pamba asked the Senator to stop idle talk as unga prices are on the rise. “I thought you had a government to run,” he wondered.

According to Justus Walobwa, Nasa has delayed the ceremony for the same reason Jubilee has delayed naming its full Cabinet.

“Mr Senator, as leaders you should preach peace despite political differences. It’s you, our leaders, who are putting Kenya in a comic state.” A user by the name Senior CadMan.

@PNemuel: “Don’t poke your nose into NASA affairs. Jubilee is burning up and Uhuru [may] take [Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman] Gideon Moi as his VP.”

Walter Saina posed: “Are you losing anything because of the delay? Mind your business.”

“…because NASA is an outfit that carries out activities at its own pace. Why is Jubilee delaying to implement free secondary education?” Fred Malovah answered.