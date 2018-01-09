Three confirmed dead in car-trailer head-on at Manyani, Voi

Driver of a saloon car tried to overtake another car

Three people have lost their lives in a grisly road accident on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway at Manyani, Voi, on the morning of Tuesday, January 8.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the 7 am crash happened after the driver of the ill-fated saloon car heading to Mombasa attempted to overtake another car and collided with a trailer going in the opposite direction.

Taita Taveta police commander Fred Ochieng’ said the car’s occupants died at the scene of the crash.

“The truck driver escaped,” the police boss said as quoted in the Star.

Meanwhile, Mr Ochieng’ has asked drivers to obey traffic rules to prevent accidents even as authorities come under attack by the public over numerous accidents on the roads.

Just recently, there was an outcry on social media against the embattled National Transport and Safety Authority after a video went viral of a bus driver overtaking carelessly on Mombasa road and missing an oncoming truck by a whisker.

NTSA confirmed it had impounded the bus and arrested the driver in Voi.