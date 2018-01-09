Kayole thugs shoot dead policeman, steal gun

The cop is attached to the diplomatic unit

A police officer was on the early morning of Tuesday, January 9, shot to death by thugs who stole his gun in an attack in Kayole area, Nairobi.

According to a report by the Star, the officer is attached to Diplomatic Police Unit and was walking to get a matatu when he was ambushed by suspected thugs.

He was rushed to the Mama Lucy Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the unidentified cop was going to work at about 6.30am when the incident happened.

The gang grabbed a pistol from the officer and escaped on foot and no one has yet to be arrested over the incident.

Kayole in Nairobi’s Eastlands is a crime prone estate and home of the notorious Gaza gang that often kills residents and police officers.