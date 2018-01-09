Socialite Michelle Yola latest baby bump photos

She’s almost there.. Reality television star Michelle Yola is almost welcoming her baby to the world.

Zipo.co.ke has also established that the baby is a girl, but that is if the revelation by Mpasho‘s close source holds any water.

Since first appearing on K24‘s Nairobi Diaries, Yola, a wannabe socialite, has had her name solidified especially for dating other cast members including rapper Prezzo and his nemesis Colonel Mustafa.

After dating for like two months, the two (Prezzo that is) went different ways and blamed infidelity for the split. Call it double infidelity as each accused the other of eating the forbidden fruit.

Months later, she has moved on and notes she is in a serious relationship with an Obiero whom she’s managed to keep under wraps.

Our resident pregnancy and babies expert reckons Ms Yola will be giving birth around March;