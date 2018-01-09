Emmy Kosgei on why she settled for Nigerian sponsor

Says she'd never go for a younger man if her marriage went south

Kenyan gospel star Emmy Kosgei has defended her marriage to an agey Nigerian pastor, explaining why she fell in love with and married her husband.

If you just landed from outer space (and I believe you come in peace), the songbird has been the target of trolls for tying the knot with Anselm Madubuko, the General Overseer of the Revival Assembly Church who is his father’s age.

Ms Kosgei now says it was her choice after years of disappointment and getting hurt by clueless Kenyan boys.

According to her, it took a three month back and forth between her and Madubuko on marriage because she did not want to go through it again.

Emmy told SDE in an interview that their love life is exciting and that both their families are appreciative of their bond and relationship.

“When God has preordained something he gives the ease, it’s how I look back today I have grown so much today, I have grown spiritually, the stability and how I am today is not how I was many years ago, If I was married to somebody I would be stuck in a village somewhere taking care of some people, stuck somewhere…” said Kosgei.

Adding;

“No way (I can’t marry a younger man if I divorce). They come with their own problems and where I have gone now (high) is a big gap ooh…My husband has got me, he loves me.”

She also went on to explain how her husband’s church received the news, that some of the single ladies were disappointed and left.

“You know women, pastor wenu akiwa single, they have their eyes fixed on him, sema tu Jambo. One Sunday he just announced to the congregation that all of you are my spiritual children, I cannot pick from my flock it is wrong. I am going very far for a girl in Kenya..But the people are there now, some of them have come back, they realized I am just a simple girl..” She added.