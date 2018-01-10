8 family members perish in Nyeri-Nyahururu road accident

They were coming from a burial ceremony before their matatu rolled near Ndaragwa forest

A family has been thrown into mourning after eight of its members died after the matatu they were travelling in was involved in a fatal accident on the Nyeri-Nyahururu road near Ndaragwa forest.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the family was coming from a burial ceremony before they met their death when their PSV vehicle rolled several times.

This incident adds to numerous others recorded in the past weeks with the public blaming the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for the rising number of road crashes.

In the past two months alone, tens of people have lost their lives in road accidents causing a huge public outcry. Most of the victims were travelling in PSV vehicles leading to the safety authority banning long distance night travel by the vehicles.

New Year eve was particularly a horrific one as 38 people died at the notorious Salgaa blackspot after their bus rammed into an oncoming trailer. Many survivors were left nursing injuries.

This past Tuesday, on January the 9th, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that all NTSA officials leave the roads and directed the Traffic police department to take over.