Raila Odinga swearing-in turning out to be a big joke -Khalwale

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is beginning to doubt the seriousness on the upcoming swearing-in of National Super Alliance chief Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka, which is set for January 30, 2018.

Through a social media post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Dr Khalwale warned that the swearing in ceremony was increasingly becoming diluted and that Kenyans would soon stop taking Nasa leaders seriously.

Khalwale who lost in his bid to be the Kakamega governor in the August 8 polls, cited a mock swearing in event conducted by some leaders from Western Kenya when Mr Odinga held a rally in the county this past weekend.

“I personally believed that swearing in @RailaOdinga was a serious, formal & dignified solemn national issue, complete with constitutional & legal protocol. Now with these senators purporting to conduct the exercise in Kakamega, Kenyans must be forgiven if they take us for jokers!” The outspoken politician tweeted.

According to Khalwale, he hoped the ceremony would be guided by the law of the land and conducted in a much dignified manner than what was going on.

His sentiments came on the back of surprise comments by Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka who was elected on a Ford Kenya ticket, who also faulted the exercise saying he only recognises Uhuru Kenyatta as the president of Kenya.

Onyonka said that the Nasa coalition can go on with their planned swearing in ceremony which he noted won’t change the fact that Uhuru is the legitimate leader of the country.

Nasa maintains it will go ahead with its plans to swear in Raila adding that all was set for the ceremony set for end of this month.

This even after the State through the Attorney General Githu Muigai, issuing a stern warning that individuals involved in the swearing in of the opposition leader will be charged with high treason which is punishable by death.