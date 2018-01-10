Raila inauguration in limbo as 8 NASA MPs side with Uhuru

Heap praise on the President for retaining Matiang'i in the Cabinet

With less than a month before the National Super Alliance swears-in Raila Odinga as people’s president, a section of Members of Parliament from Kisii and Nyamira Counties have distanced themselves from the exercise.

The eight, led by Kitutu Chache legislator Richard Onyonka who was elected on a Ford Kenya ticket, said they recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta as duly elected and therefore no other person should claim the position.

Speaking at a press conference at Parliament buildings on Tuesday, January 9, the politicians noted that in as much as there are some teething issues that should be addressed by dialogue, they do not support the swearing in of Mr Odinga.

In tow were MPs Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Joash Nyamoko (West Mugirango),Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) Samuel Arama (Nakuru West) and Bobasi’s Innocent Obiri.

“At this time, our President is Uhuru Kenyatta. That is what the people back in my constituency know but that doesn’t mean that there are no issues to be talked about,” said Mr Onyonka, the group’s Spokesman.

Nasa has said all is set for the January 30 ceremony that will see Raila and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka taking the oath of office.

The MPs went on to thank the President for retaining Dr Fred Matiang’i in his second and final Cabinet noting it was an honour to the people of Gusii region.

They however urged the President to consider appointing another minister from Kisii County since Dr Matiang’i comes from Nyamira County.

According to the former Football Kenya Federation chairman Sam Nyamweya, the move to retain Dr Matiang’i in the Cabinet portrays the President’s confidence in the hardworking minister.

“We the Kisii people, are very proud of Matiang’i’s outstanding dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to serve the nation,” Mr Nyamweya said as quoted in the Nation.