What rift? Uhuru and Ruto blame enemies for rumours

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his number two – William Ruto – have faulted media reports that they are split over the formation of the Cabinet, saying outsiders are trying to divide them.

Speaking during a service for three African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa bishops who died in an accident at Wamumu on the Embu-Nairobi Road on December 29, the head of state said there were outsiders working overtime to divide them.

Ruto and a section of Jubilee politicians have asked the President to be given space to form his government, with the DP noting he cannot dictate to his boss who sits in the Cabinet.

“We spent the entire 2017 on electioneering that benefited politicians. We will have short-changed Kenyans if we continue talking about issues that will benefit politicians. This is the time to discuss what will change the lives of 40 million Kenyans. We will be con artists if we keep on discussing positions,” the Daily Nation quoted Ruto said.

According to the DP, all Jubilee leaders were and should focus on helping the President to fulfil his growth agenda.

“No one has the authority to supervise the President in his constitutional mandate. We should all be ready to fulfil the transformational agenda of Jubilee,” Ruto noted.

The media was awash with stories this past few days, of Ruto being unhappy with the Cabinet nominees that was partially unveiled by President Kenyatta last Friday leading to the former shunning the announcement.

Faulting politicians for playing politics at funerals, the President said his administration was now focused on development.

“We used to be respectful of bereaved families in the past. We should not talk politics at funerals. We will have a time for politics. We do not want to divide the people. Do not allow outsiders to cause division among you.” President Kenyatta said.

Adding;

“You have seen people inciting divisions between me and Mr Ruto but we have stood our ground. We have left them to speak from outside.”